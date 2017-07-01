× HPD: Woman dies after crashing into tree in NE Houston

HOUSTON – A woman was killed in northeast Houston Friday night after crashing into a tree, according to Houston police.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on North Wayside Drive and Safebuy Street.

According to police, a 21-year-old woman was traveling in a silver Chevy Impala northbound on North Wayside when she hit a curb and lost control of the vehicle. She then drove into the middle median and slammed head-on into a tree.

The woman died at the scene. Her identity has not yet been released.