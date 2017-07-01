Will ‘Baby Driver’ roll in as a surprise summer hit?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Will all the anticipation for Baby Driver make the original action comedy this summer’s most welcome surprise? Film critic Dustin Chase reviews the film he saw back at SXSW when it took home the audience award. Baby Driver has Ansel Elgort (The Fault in Our Stars) in the driver seat with high profile co-stars Kevin Spacey, Jamie Foxx and Jon Hamm.

Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler have a new comedy The House, but why won’t Warner Brothers let critics review it?

Plus, Netflix new original film Okja has outlandish performances from Jake Gyllenhaal and Tilda Swinton, so if you don’t feel like heading to the theater this weekend, you will want to hear this review.