× Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao loses title to Australian underdog Jeff Horn

(CNN) — Manny Pacquiao has lost his WBO Welterweight title to a relative unknown in a shock defeat for the Philippines boxing hero.

Australian underdog Jeff Horn dispatched “Pac man” in an unanimous 12-round decision Sunday in a match dubbed the “Battle of Brisbane.”

“The Hornet,” a 29-year-old former schoolteacher, was considered an uneven match for veteran Pacquiao, who is considered one of the world’s greatest boxers.

Suncorp Stadium, packed with 50,000 people, erupted in cheers as Horn was declared the winner on points: 117-111, 115-113, 115-113.

However, it wasn’t long before social media shot back with allegations the judges got it wrong.

Three-time world heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis disputed the result on Twitter: “This is what’s wrong with boxing. Horn was very game but I’m hard pressed to see how he could have won that fight by any stretch!”

This is what's wrong with boxing. Horn was very game but I'm hard pressed to see how he could have won that fight by any stretch! #PacHorn — Lennox Lewis (@LennoxLewis) July 2, 2017

With the fight, Pacquiao’s career record falls to 59-7-2, while Horn now stands at 17-0-1 — on wins, losses and draws.

A tally by Compubox put Pacquiao ahead with 182 landed punches over Horn’s 92, though 73 of those were power punches, according to the stats.

Final Punch Stats: Jeff Horn def. Manny Pacquiao by Unan. Dec. Pacquiao out landed Horn, 182-92. Horn landed just 15% of his total punches. pic.twitter.com/dImHXkowyO — CompuBox (@CompuBox) July 2, 2017

Jeff Horn: Landed 92 punches (73 of them power punches); Manny Pacquiao: Landed 182 total punches (per @CompuBox) #PacquiaoHorn — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 2, 2017

Despite the outcry over the decision, Pacquiao was gracious in defeat.

“I didn’t expect [him to be] that tough,” he said after the fight. “It’s OK. Part of the game. That’s the decision of the judges. I respect that.”

Both said they were open to a rematch.