HPD: Family of 6 injured by drunk driver in north Houston

HOUSTON – Six family members were injured in an accident after a man ran a red light in north Houston Saturday night, according to Houston police.

Authorities said the accident happened around 9 p.m. on North Freeway and West Parker when a man driving a green Ford Mustang ran a red light, hitting the family’s red Nissan. The collision caused both vehicles to start spinning out of control, causing the Nissan to strike a light pole.

The family, which included a mother, father, and children ages 11, 9, 8, and 18 months, were transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital. Two of the children were listed in critical condition, and the other family members were reported to be in serious condition.

The driver of the Mustang was taken to the hospital in stable condition, and was found to be intoxicated after taking a blood test. He is currently facing two charges of intoxication assault. Police said the charges may be upgraded depending on the condition of the two children in critical condition.