HPD: Man found shot at Alief ISD school playground

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a shooting at an Alief ISD elementary school Saturday night.

Police said around 11:15 p.m. they got reports of a man being shot at Sneed Elementary School’s playground located at 9855 Pagewood Lane.

Authorities said the suspects, three unknown males, fled the scene and have not been found.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

HPD Detective Jeff Hasley has asked if anyone has any information about this shooting to please call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).