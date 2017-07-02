Man injured after leading police on high-speed chase, HPD says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON – A man is in the hospital after allegedly leading Houston police on a high-speed chase Sunday morning.

According to police, officers attempted to pull over a driver at South Main and Orem for traffic violations at 1:15 a.m., but the driver refused to stop.

The man led police on a chase to Bissonnet where he lost control of the vehicle, slamming sideways into a tree. The man was pinned inside the car, and had to be extracted by HFD Heavy Rescue.

The man was transported to the hospital with a broken leg and other injuries.

There were three other passengers who were taken into custody, and one of them has been charged with possession of cocaine, police said. The other two have been released.

The driver will be charged with felony evading when he is discharged from the hospital.