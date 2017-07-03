Air Force Band plays at V.A. hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Veterans at the Michael E. Debakey V.A. Center got a special treat for the 4th Of July holiday.

The United States Air Force Band Of The West, out of Joint-base San Antonio in Lackland, Texas put on a special show for the veterans.

"We are here to honor our veterans and we couldn't think of a better way to spend the 4th of July hospital than spending some time at the Veterans Hospital," The band's conductor, Major David Alpar said.

The band is performing Tuesday night in downtown Houston at the Freedom Over Texas festival.

"To wear this uniform is just a small way to repay their sacrifice and to honor all Americans and the freedoms that we so enjoy," Alpar said.

Happy Independence Day, America!