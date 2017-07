× Altuve, Correa and Springer to start All-Star Game; 5 Astros named to team

HOUSTON — With best team in the Majors, the Astros also have some of the best players in the game.

Five Astros have been selected to play in the 2017 MLB All-Star Game.

Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and George Springer will be starting for the American League, and ace pitchers Dallas Keuchel and Lance McCullers will join the all-star crew in Miami next week!