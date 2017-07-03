× Amtrak train derails near Chambers Bay golf course in Washington

(CNN) — An Amtrak train derailed in Washington state near a well-known golf course on Sunday.

The Amtrak Cascades train derailed near the Chambers Bay golf course in Pierce County, Washington.

There were no serious injuries although some people suffered minor injuries, according to a statement from Amtrak. None of the crew members were injured.

There were 267 passengers on board when the train derailed around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. The Cascades train operates between Vancouver and Eugene-Springfield, Oregon.

According to a statement from Amtrak, four cars — the locomotive and the baggage cars — of train 506 derailed. There were 15 cars total. None of the cars went into the water.

The train was heading to Seattle at the time of derailment and , CNN affliate KEPR reported. The tracks were reopened around 6 p.m. local time.

The cause is still under investigation.