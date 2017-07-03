× Deputies: Teen killed, man seriously injured after gunfight at Fort Bend County house party

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting left one man dead and another with serious injuries Sunday night, authorities said.

Officers responded to a loud disturbance call shortly after 3 a.m. at a home in the 7400 block of Stone Arbor Drive in the Greatwood subdivision. When officers arrived, they were told the men were involved in a verbal altercation at a house party. The argument escalated to violence and both individuals pulled out handguns and started firing, resulting in both men being shot.

Demonte Ziegler, 18, died from his injuries.

Ira Donahue, 21, was flown to the Houston Medical Center. There has been no word on his current condition.