Hotdogs vs. Hamburgers, local Houstonians weigh in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON- A new survey from Walmart proves that burgers are the favorite among Americans.

The super store went state to state and 39 states confirmed that their heart belongs to the big juicy burger.

So, are you team hamburger, or team hot dog?

Our very own Lonestar state, beat all states in sales of hamburger and hot dog buns combined.

The survey also showed, that ketchup reigns supreme over mustard in every state.

Doesn’t matter whether it’s charcoal or propane, there's really no better way to celebrate Independence Day than by chillin', and grillin'.