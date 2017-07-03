HPD: 21-year-old woman killed in crash in northeast Houston

HOUSTON —The Houston Police Department is investigating after a 21-year-old woman was killed in a crash late Friday, authorities said.

Officers responded to a crash in the 7100 N. Wayside Drive around 11:35 p.m.

The victim was driving a silver Chevrolet Impala northbound on N. Wayside when the vehicle struck a concrete curb, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle. The vehicle then crossed onto a grassy median and struck a tree head-on.

The victim died at the scene, police said

No other persons nor vehicles were involved in the crash.