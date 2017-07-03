× HPD: 59-year-old driver killed in crash on North Loop Freeway

HOUSTON — Officers are investigating after a 59-year-old woman was killed during a car crash early Saturday in north Houston, authorities said.

Th driver of a white Pontiac Grand Prix was headed eastbound in the 4600 block of the North Loop when the vehicle struck the dividing barrier.

The victim, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said no other persons or vehicles were involved in the crash.