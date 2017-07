(CNN) — A vehicle struck a group of pedestrians in east Boston on Monday afternoon, the Massachusetts State Police said on Twitter.

DEVELOPING – Units on scene, vehicle into a group of pedestrians, Porter St at Tomahawk Driver, East Boston, near Logan taxi pool. Injuries. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 3, 2017

Several pedestrians suffered injuries of varying degrees and ambulances are on the scene, police said.

The incident occurred on Porter Street and Tomahawk Drive near the Logan International Airport taxi pool, police said.

Developing story – more to come