New Caney father killed in hit-and-run while lighting fireworks with his kids, deputies say 

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for several men and a vehicle that may have been involved in a fatal hit-and-run Sunday night in New Caney.

Investigators said Ray Jasso, 29, was run over while lighting fireworks with his children.

Officers responded to the call around midnight at a home in the 158000 block of Emerald Court, where 80 to 100 people were shooting fireworks and drinking at a party. Investigators said several men arrived at the function uninvited and a disturbance broke out. The men left the gathering, climbing into a Chevrolet Suburban or Tahoe with chrome wheels and running boards.

According to deputies, witness claim Jasso and a second victim were hit by the truck’s running boards as the men drove off.

Jasso was taken to Conroe Regional hospital, where he later died. Investigators said the father were not guests of the party.

The second victim was also hospitalized and is reportedly in stable condition.

It’s possible other people were also injured, investigators said.

The sheriff’s office said the suspected vehicle was either tan, brown or gold. It could be a late ’90s or early 2000s model.

Anyone with information, photos are video of the incident is asked to contact Montgomery County deputies.