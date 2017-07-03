NewsFix In Space: Asteroids, Mars and more

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OUTER SPACE - And now, it's time once again for NewsFix in Space.

Today's adventure takes us into outer space where NASA wants to throw a dart at an asteroid.

NASA hopes that DART, which stands for 'Double Asteroid Redirection Test' will be able to knock an asteroid of course one day to save our planet.

NASA is looking to have DART ready by 2022, just in time to take on an asteroid system scheduled to approach our planet.

News of the of the new work that NASA is doing has even started to address the wacky martian conspiracy theorists.

A recent guest on 'The Alex Jones Show' made a bizarre accusation, which prompted NASA to issue a statement declaring that there is no child slave colony on Mars.

"We actually believe that there is a colony on Mars that is populated by children who were kidnapped and sent into space on a 20-year ride," ex-CIA officer Robert David Steele said.

NASA responded to The Daily Beast that there are rovers on Mars, but no humans.

If there were kids on Mars KFC's decision to launch a chicken sandwich would be 20 years too late.

KFC decided to tie the sandwich to a high-altitude balloon, which will orbit the stratosphere for about four days at an altitude of 80,000 feet.

Until next time, keep watching the skies and keep watching NewsFix in Space!