Man arrested after restaurant assault

HOUSTON–A man is under arrest after The Houston Police Department responded to a violent assault outside a restaurant Saturday.

Officers responded to a report of an assault in the 4400 block of North Freeway around 9:15 p.m. where they found John Brittain, 44, sitting outside a restaurant with a severe laceration to his arm.

Further investigation led to David Michael Ives, 36.

Brittain was taken to Ben Taub General Hospital and Ives was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.