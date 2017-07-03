Alaskan stripper boat and nuclear plant bikini contest for interns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOMER, Alaska - Not since the Alaskan Gold Rush has there been so much excitement in Homer.

Welcome to the 'Wild Alaskan,' a boat where passengers set sail on a nautical nightclub.

"I came out here for work. It's always busy here in the summer, but working here on the stripper boat is a novel thing," one of the entertainers Elsa said. "It's new. We're in Alaska, we're in the middle of the ocean. Can't get much better than that."

The stripper boat as the locals call it, has become the latest tourist attraction.

"I have steady streams of boats coming by every single day with tourists on board taking pictures of the Wild Alaskan. So, I think we enhance the Homer tourist industry by being here," Wild Alaskan owner Darren Byler said.

Some push back has been received by the locals.

"I don't think our hamlet by the sea needs that kind of tourism," Homer resident Donna Beran said.

"I think there's a lot of people that go out there for curiosity, but let 'em do what they want to do," another resident said.

"It's been wildly successful. It really has," Byler said. "People have been coming out here, and we haven't had one person leave without telling us this is the best time they've ever had in Homer."

Meanwhile, Homer isn't the only place with sex on the brain.

Half-a-world away in the Czech Republic, this nuclear power plant decided to hold a bikini contest to choose their next intern.

People went 'nuclear' over the contest until the plant had to apologize and offer all the girls an internship.

Now that's some alternative energy.