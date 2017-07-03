× Texas City commissioner charged with intoxication manslaughter after Galveston Causeway crash

GALVESTON, Texas — A Texas City commissioner is facing two counts of intoxication manslaughter after investigators said she hit and killed a two people while driving along the Galveston Causeway Bridge Sunday night, authorities said.

Dee Ann Haney is the commission-at-large for Texas City.

The Galveston Police Department responded to a major accident involving a Ford F-150 and a Toyota Tacoma around 12:55 a.m. near 8102 Ave J. When officers arrived, they found the victims lying in a grassy area along the right shoulder of the freeway.

According to police, the Toyota was pulled over to the right shoulder of the roadway and the victims were standing along the driver’s side of the vehicle. The victims and a witness were trying to secure items in the bed of the truck when Haney was traveling northbound in the far right lane, police said. Investigators said Haney left the marked right lane, entered the shoulder and struck the men.

The victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities are being withheld pending notification to next of kin.

Police said Haney was detained on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. She was taken to UTMB, where a mandatory blood draw was conducted before she was taken to the Galveston County Jail.

Haney is being held on a bond totaling $100,000.