× Tips for safe fireworks fun on Independence Day

HOUSTON – At Buffalo Bayou Park, the crew from Pyrotecnico is putting the final touches to get ready for the CITGO Freedom Over Texas fireworks show tomorrow night.

“Houston is in for one of the best fireworks shows in the country for sure,” said Doug Aller of Pyrotecnico. “We do this for the oohs and ahs of the crowd. That’s why we’re in the business is for that crowd response.”

Organizers advise people to keep hydrated, wear light colors and leave pets at home. Drones will not be allowed at the festival. For more information, click here.

If you’re planning to celebrate at home, remember that lighting fireworks is illegal inside Houston city limits. Fines range from $500-$2000 per firework.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) offers the following suggestions:

“State and local fireworks laws and regulations differ from city to city. Before purchasing or using any fireworks, check with the authorities in your areas to find out what is allowed.

ATF would like to remind the public that illegal or improperly used fireworks can cause severe injuries or even death. ATF recommends the following safety practices when using consumer fireworks:

Consumer fireworks should be clearly marked and come with instructions for safe use – always read and follow the directions on the label.

Store fireworks in a cool, dry place not accessible to children and avoid rough handling.

Always have an adult present when handling fireworks and never give fireworks to young children, even sparklers.

Light one firework at a time, then move to a safe distance – keep spectators a safe distance away from fireworks.

Only light fireworks outdoors in a clear area away from anything that might catch fire.

Keep water handy. Douse fireworks that fizzle with water. Soak leftover items with water.

Never stand over fireworks while lighting. Don’t relight or stand over malfunctioning fireworks.

Never light fireworks in bottles or cans, or use them in ways they are not intended.

Never cut or take apart fireworks, and never add ingredients to fireworks.

Always wear safety glasses when igniting fireworks.

Never use fireworks in a manner that they were not intended or designed to be used.”

For more safety tips, click here.