Weathering the Storm [Part 1]: Tools, tips for an airtight emergency plan! 

HOUSTON — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is anticipating a busier than usual hurricane season with meteorologists predicting as many as four major hurricanes in 2017 alone.

We've already had one close call with Tropical Storm Cindy, so maybe you're a Gulf Coast-native looking to brush up on your emergency plan. Or maybe you're a transplant new to Texas and don't have one. Either way, here are a few easy ways to stay ready all season long!

Be smart with your smartphone— download these apps!

First thing to do is grab your smart phone if it's not already in your hand. Go online, or to the app store, and download one of several helpful apps like the Red Cross Hurricane app or the Ready Harris app.

With the Ready Harris App, you can create a five-step family emergency plan in the palm of your hand. It also allows users to follow live information on evacuation routes and shelters.

You'll also want to download an app to track weather, such as the CW39 Weather app, which will help you keep an eye on Mother Nature and stay weather aware.

Are you probably packed and safely stocked?

Next, in case you do have to evacuate or the there's a power outage, make sure you have an emergency kit or bag ready to go. Having the right supplies make all the difference in the world. It can even save your life.

We spoke to some native Houstonians to get their storm season tips for Texas transplants!

"If I'm convinced a storm is coming, then I'll do what everyone else does. I'll check my generator, and stock up on water," Rick Pettway said.

"I would put gas in my car, maybe a few gallons in those portable tanks," resident Charles Nesmith said

"Get some cash, non-perishables—that'll work," Ronald Rivas said. "And some patience, you might be out for a while."

These are the basics, but what the most crucial essentials?

Other local resources:

• Forecasts: National Weather Service Houston-Galveston

• Flood Safety: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

• Local Road Conditions: Houston Transtar

• State Road Conditions: DriveTexas.org