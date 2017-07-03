Week in Music with Scott Sparks: July 4 concerts, festivities around town

HOUSTON -- This week in music is going to be rocking, thanks to the 4th of July and Scott Sparks is giving us a rundown of all the fun going on around town.
Concerts:
Monday, July 3:
Steve Earle and the Dukes // House of Blues // 8 p.m.
Santana // Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land // 8 p.m.
Village People // Miller Outdoor Theatre // 8:30 p.m.
Grand Funk Railroad // Baytown Centennial Park // 8 p.m.
Tuesday, July 4
Citgo Freedom Over Texas // Eleanor Tinsley Park
July 4 Celebration and Street Festival in Tomball // 5 - 10 p.m.
ExxonMobil Summer Symphony Nights: A Star Spangled Salute // Miller Outdoor Theatre // 8:30 p.m.
Josh Turner // Baytown Centennial Park // 8 p.m.
Thursday, July 6
Roger Waters // Toyota Center // 8 p.m.
There is also plenty of new music available to download and a few celebrity birthdays. Watch the video to learn more.
