Week in Music with Scott Sparks: July 4 concerts, festivities around town

HOUSTON -- This week in music is going to be rocking, thanks to the 4th of July and Scott Sparks is giving us a rundown of all the fun going on around town.

Concerts:

Monday, July 3:

Steve Earle and the Dukes // House of Blues // 8 p.m.

Santana // Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land // 8 p.m.

Village People // Miller Outdoor Theatre // 8:30 p.m.

Grand Funk Railroad // Baytown Centennial Park // 8 p.m.

Tuesday, July 4

Citgo Freedom Over Texas // Eleanor Tinsley Park

July 4 Celebration and Street Festival in Tomball // 5 - 10 p.m.

ExxonMobil Summer Symphony Nights: A Star Spangled Salute // Miller Outdoor Theatre // 8:30 p.m.

Josh Turner // Baytown Centennial Park // 8 p.m.

Thursday, July 6

Roger Waters // Toyota Center // 8 p.m.

There is also plenty of new music available to download and a few celebrity birthdays. Watch the video to learn more.

