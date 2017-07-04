79-year-old woman brutally murdered in Hedwig Village

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hedwig Village, Texas - Little more is known in the shocking murder of Janeil Bernard, a 79-year-old resident of Hedwig Village.

“It was a very brutal murder. It appeared to me to be a combination of beating and stabbing,” said Sgt. Marvin Collins of the Hedwig Police Department.

Bernard's housekeeper found her body Monday afternoon, but police now have a smaller window of time to work with in this heinous crime.

That's because her missing red Cadillac was found near Highway 288 and Almeda Genoa Tuesday morning, and witnesses in the area say it's been there since 9 a.m. Monday.

“It appeared that either she knew this person and let them in or somehow forgot the door, left it unlocked, but I'm told that people that do know her that she's real meticulous about locking doors,” said Sgt. Collins.

Hedwig police say parts of the home were ransacked, as if Bernard's murderer didn't spend much time at the home, and left expensive electronics behind.

Hedwig Village is a town known for being safe.

“I don't think we've had an active homicide here since the 1990’s,” explained Sgt. Collins.

The murder has left the neighborhood understandably shaken.

“What was the point? Who was this person who came in and brutalized this small little lady? For what? For stuff!? You know, what's the point? It's incomprehensible,” explains Alicia Lam, one of Bernard’s neighbors.

Police are asking the public for help. Anyone with information is asked to contact them at 713-461-4797.