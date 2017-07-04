× Body found floating in East River hours before July 4th fireworks show

NEW YORK — A body was found floating in the East River Tuesday, hours before thousands are expected to line the waterfront to watch the Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks show, according to our New York affiliate Pix11.

Police discovered the body off FDR Drive and East Sixth Street around 8:20 a.m., officials said.

The body was found some 12 hours before the 41st annual Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks show is set to go off along the East River.

The gruesome find comes one week after a torso was found in Gowanus Bay, and days after a leg was discovered near the W. 79th Street Boat Basin in the Upper West Side on Saturday, police say.

Both body parts are believed to belong to a missing New Jersey woman identified by friends as Jennifer Londono.

Police did not say if the body found Tuesday was at all connected to that case.