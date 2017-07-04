× HPD: Man arrested after quick, low-speed police chase

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department arrested a man Tuesday morning after the suspect led officers on short chase.

An officer signaled the suspect to pull over after an alleged traffic violation on the Gulf Freeway at River Street around 2:30 a.m. Investigators said the driver refused to stop, leading officers on a low speed chase in circles for about 10 minutes.

The chase went through Howard Street at Wrinkler, but the suspect finally stopped at Barkley Street.

It has been reported why the driver refused to stop.