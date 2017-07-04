Inside Story: Escape the Houston heat by heading for higher ground

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Anyone been outside lately? In case you haven't noticed, it's friggin' hot outside! Leaving us with two choices, Houston. Dive into some water somewhere or escape the heat all together for much higher ground.

First stop! The ranges of Park City, Utah where the snow might be scarce this time of year, but you can still go tubing down the once powder- filled ski slopes. Well, that’s mountains of fun! What's the best part? There’s zero bugs.

Rather you love biking or zipping down the slopes, head to Angel Fire, New Mexico where adrenaline-fueled whips through Aspen and Spruce trees give a whole new meaning to the words “mountain biking.”

For a town to wipe off your bucket list, Telluride, Colorado is brimming with summertime fun and is quite possibly the most picturesque place on Earth.

We’re talking mountains people, you know, natures “high life” in today’s Inside Story from the pages of Houstonia.