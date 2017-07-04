Joey Chestnut sets new record at annual Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog-eating contest: 72!
BROOKLYN, New York – There’s nothing more American than eating a hot dog on the Fourth of July.
And nobody does that better than nine-time defending hot dog-eating champ Joey Chestnut!
Once again, Coney Island hosted the annual wiener war for the ‘Nathan’s Famous’ Hot Dog-eating Contest.
And true to form, ‘Joey the jaws’ did not disappoint!
“Joey Chestnut unofficially at 71. That would be a record here. They just threw him another one: 72, unofficial, which would be a record for the course,” ESPN analysts announced.
Last year, Chestnut downed 70 hot dogs in 10 minutes!
He outdid himself again with a record 72 hot dogs in 10 minutes to win his 10th title in 11 years.
Carmen Cincotti was runner-up with 62 hot dogs downed.
On the ladies side– Miki Sudo– took home the title for the fourth year in a row. She wolfed down 41 hot dogs, besting her performance last year when she gobbled up 38-and-a-half hot dogs.
So, there’s no question who the top dogs are this year.
Congrats, Joey ‘Jaws’ Chestnut and Miki Sudo!
You’ve done it again!