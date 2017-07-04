× Joey Chestnut sets new record at annual Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog-eating contest: 72!

BROOKLYN, New York – There’s nothing more American than eating a hot dog on the Fourth of July.

And nobody does that better than nine-time defending hot dog-eating champ Joey Chestnut!

Once again, Coney Island hosted the annual wiener war for the ‘Nathan’s Famous’ Hot Dog-eating Contest.

And true to form, ‘Joey the jaws’ did not disappoint!

“Joey Chestnut unofficially at 71. That would be a record here. They just threw him another one: 72, unofficial, which would be a record for the course,” ESPN analysts announced.

Last year, Chestnut downed 70 hot dogs in 10 minutes!

He outdid himself again with a record 72 hot dogs in 10 minutes to win his 10th title in 11 years.

Carmen Cincotti was runner-up with 62 hot dogs downed.

On the ladies side– Miki Sudo– took home the title for the fourth year in a row. She wolfed down 41 hot dogs, besting her performance last year when she gobbled up 38-and-a-half hot dogs.

So, there’s no question who the top dogs are this year.

Congrats, Joey ‘Jaws’ Chestnut and Miki Sudo!

You’ve done it again!