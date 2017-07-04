Kingwood’s annual Fourth of July Parade: Floats, fun, candy and Mayor Turner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGWOOD, Texas- Everybody loves a parade, and folks in Kingwood let their patriotic spirit shine with their annual Fourth of July Parade!

"It's a day we celebrate just how special America really is," resident Sandy Newton expressed. "And that we fought for our independence and all those people who've given their lives so that we can maintain our freedoms."

"I think it's good to bring our community closer together, and just show our thankfulness," fellow resident Ansa Williams echoed.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner was on-hand to serve as this year's grand marshal in the parade.

And there was much support for our brave men and women in blue in the celebration, too!

There were kids of all ages lining the parade route.....and delighting in America's Independence Day.

"It's one of my favorite holidays, and it's just good to show like how thankful we are for our country," Connor Porten said.

"Happy Fourth, ya'll! God bless ya!" one of the parade participants called out.

It was a picture perfect example of a community coming together in unity and harmony.

After 241 years, this Fourth of July we can still say......"Happy Birthday, America!"