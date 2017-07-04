President Trump responds to North Korean ICBM missile test with a tweet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PYONGYANG, North Korea - Things appear to be reaching a boiling point with U.S.-North Korea relations after the rogue nation launched yet another missile test-- this time with an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile!

The missile traveled over 500 miles into the waters off the coast of Japan, and sparked speculation that North Korea could actually hit Alaska, or even the continental U.S.

President Trump tweeted, "Hard to believe that South Korea and Japan will put up with this much longer. Perhaps China will put a heavy move on North Korea and end this nonsense once and for all."

"It's in China's interest to keep North Korea kind of where it is," retired U.S. Air Force Col. Cedric Leighton said. "And, if that means a few weapons tests here and there, they will basically allow those to happen."

This is North Korea's eleventh missile test so far this year and, according to analysts, this was North Korea's most successful test.

To make matters worse, U.S. relations with China aren't exactly going well, either.

A U.S. Navy destroyer ship sailed within just 12 miles of a disputed island in the South China Sea, and that action didn't set too well with China.

The Chinese also aren't happy about a recent arms deal the U.S. made with Taiwan.....and of course, Washington isn't too pleased with our continued trade imbalance with China.

And later this week, Trump will meet face-to-face for the first time with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I hope we have a fantastic relationship, that's possible," Trump remarked back in January. "And it's also possible that we won't."

The whole world picture adds up to one very big mess.

Let's hope that the only fireworks America has to deal with are the patriotic kind.....and not of the nuclear variety!