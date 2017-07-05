A new study examines American’s diverse pronunciations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON- America is one big melting pot and nothing shows our diversity more than our pronunciation.

According, to the Department of Statistics, you can tell where a person comes from just by the way they say certain words.

But does that rule still apply in a city as diverse as Houston?

NewsFix hit the city and asked Houstonians how to pronounce certain words including; pecan, lawyer and caramel.

Stats show that west of the Ohio River the word 'caramel' becomes 'carmel.'

Whether you say y’all or you's guys, we can all agree our diverse dialects are what make this country one of a kind!