Budget battle hits Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. --There's a major battle over the budget and the state senate has successfully overrode the governor's veto to pass it.

Governor Bruce Rauner posted video to social media showing him vetoing the bills.

I will veto Mike Madigan’s permanent 32% tax hike. Illinois families don’t deserve to have more of their hard-earned money taken from them. pic.twitter.com/7F9xkl2S5X — Bruce Rauner (@GovRauner) July 3, 2017

He released a statement saying the bills do not balance the budget and do not make enough cuts to spending.

Fifteen Republicans in the Illinois senate voted against party lines and overrode the governor's veto.

Illinois is $15 billion in debt and owes a quarter-trillion dollars to public employees and now people who win more than $25,000 in the Illinois Lottery will have to wait to get their money.

The current version raises taxes on companies and individuals to make up the shortfall. If the state can't pass a budget, Illinois could have its credit rating downgraded and become the only state with a "junk" rating.

Thursday, the state house of representatives is expected to vote to override the governor in both houses and pass this thing.

Let's wish them luck!