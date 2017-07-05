× Cowboys’ LB Damien Wilson arrested in Frisco for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

FRISCO – Dallas Cowboy’s linebacker, Damien Wilson, 24, was arrested Tuesday at Toyota Stadium during Frisco’s 4th of July celebration, “Freedom Fest.”

Wilson faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was released from the Frisco Detention Center on a $10,000 bond for each count.

It’s unclear of what led to Wilson’s arrest, and the case is still under investigation.

Wilson joined the Cowboys in 2015 as a fourth-round pick, playing 32 games in the last two seasons, with a record of 27 tackles.