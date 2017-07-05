Fireworks explode in SUV driving along New York highway; 5 people burned

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUXEDO, N.Y. — Five people were injured Monday night after a SUV with fireworks in its trunk exploded into flames on the New York State Thruway, according to our New York affiliate Pix11.

New York State Police said all five people in the Lincoln Navigator were burned. Two of the passengers were severely burned. They were airlifted to the hospital and are in critical condition. The other three passengers had relatively minor burns.

The occupants smelled smoke coming from the trunk of the SUV, where the fireworks were located, New York State Police said. The fireworks ignited and engulfed the SUV in flames as they were traveling southbound on the Thruway. The explosion happened around 9:30 p.m.

The occupants of the SUV are all adults who are part of the same family from the Mount Vernon, Westchester County area, police said.

Fireworks are illegal in New York, and charges are pending against the people in the car.