Forty-four states and DC have refused to give certain voter information to Trump commission

Kobach also told CNN's Anderson Cooper last week, "Whatever a person on the street can walk in and get, that's what we would like."

Kobach cited a Pew Center on the States study from February 2012 that called for revisions of state voter registration lists.

"The Pew Center estimated last year that 1.8 million deceased people are still on the voter rolls throughout the states," Kobach told Cooper. "They said that's an estimate. They think it's a low estimate. Now, for the first time, we can actually bounce the states' voter rolls against the Social Security administration's own database to find out how many of those people actually are on the voter rolls."

The Kansas secretary also addressed the criticism from several secretaries of state over the past few days that the commission might be seeking to legitimize Trump's assertions that widespread voter fraud cost him votes last November.

"First of all, the commission is not to prove or disprove what the President speculated about in January," Kobach said. "The purpose of the commission is to find facts and put them on the table. Importantly, it's a bipartisan commission."

But the commission, which is chaired by Vice President Mike Pence, seemed to misunderstand voter privacy laws nationwide. Every state that responded to the commission's letter said it could not provide Social Security numbers, for example.

Others said they consider information such as birth dates and party affiliations to be private.

What's more, Kobach asked states to supply the information through an online portal. Many states have rejected this specific request, noting that the commission should file a voter information request through established state websites, as any other party would.

As of Tuesday afternoon, two states -- Florida and Nebraska -- are still reviewing the commission's request. Another two states -- Hawaii and New Jersey -- have not returned CNN's request for comment.

And while six states are still awaiting a letter from the commission, four of them -- New Mexico, Michigan, South Carolina and West Virginia -- have already pledged not to provide voters' private information. The other two of those six states, Arkansas and Illinois, have not released statements ahead of receiving the letter.