Gunman shoots man from backseat of car in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON — The police department is searching for an alleged gunman after a violent shooting Monday afternoon in southwest Houston, authorities said.

Gabriel Coleman, 37, was shot and killed around 1:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of Caversham Street.

Investigators said Coleman and a witness were in a vehicle when they picked up the suspect in the 8900 block of Chimney Rock. Coleman was sitting in the front passenger seat when the suspect grabbed him from around the neck and pulled out a gun, police said.

The witness pulled the vehicle over onto Caversham and jumped out when he heard a shot fired.

Police said the witness saw the suspect run away on foot, firing at a passing vehicle as he left.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.