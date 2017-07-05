× Harris County deputy hits bicyclist while driving away from work, officers say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call Wednesday morning involving one its officers.

Investigators said a deputy was leaving work at the Harris County Jail on Baker Street around 1 a.m. when he turned right onto San Jacinto and struck a man on a bicycle.

The sheriff’s office said the bicyclist refused to be taken to the hospital and the deputy was not injured.

The deputy was driving his own vehicle.

Deputies are still investigating what caused the accident and who was at fault.