HPD: Gunman on the run after driver shot twice in Westwood area

HOUSTON — A man was hospitalized in critical condition early Wednesday after being shot twice in southwest Houston, police said.

According to the Houston Police Department, the victim was leaving the Westwood Gardens Condominiums around 4:30 a.m. when four men walked up to the driver’s side of his car. Police said the window was open, and the men started talking.

During the conversation, one of the men reportedly pulled out a gun and shot the victim as he sat in his car. HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said one bullet hit the suspect in the abdomen, and a second grazed the victim’s neck.

The group then took off, escaping before police could arrive.

The victim pulled his car out into the street and parked in the 9500 block of Deering near County Creek, where he called for help.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting, and investigators are still searching for the alleged gunman and his friends.

“We don’t have a really good description right now, we’re attempting to obtain that,” Crowson said. “Hopefully, [the victim] will be able to give us some more information while he’s in the hospital.”