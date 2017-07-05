× HPD: Man shot, killed during argument at family’s 4th of July party

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is searching for a suspected gunman after a family’s Independence Day celebration turned violent, authorities said.

Friends, parents and children were celebrating around 8 p.m. Tuesday at a home in the 12300 block of Pine Knoll Drive near Cook Road when an argument started between family members. During the altercation, police said someone pulled out a gun and shot a man at the party.

The victim died in the house’s front yard.

Investigators believe they know who was responsible.