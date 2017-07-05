Judge throws out Facebook lawsuit for tracking when logged out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN JOSE, Calif--- A federal judge ruled in favor of Facebook by dismissing a lawsuit citing California laws on privacy and wiretapping.

Facebook stores cookies on your computer, phone and other electronic device. When you visit a website with a like button, even when you’re logged off the site, Facebook makes a note of that.

In the judge’s ruling, the judge stated that there was no realistic economic harm or loss. Also that they didn’t violate any privacy or wiretap laws because they’re party to those communications.

Looks as if privacy is becoming a thing of the past.