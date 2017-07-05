× La Porte firefighter charged with DWI after crashing truck into house, police say

LA PORTE, Texas — A La Porte volunteer firefighter was arrested and charged with a DWI Tuesday night after he reportedly crashed his truck into a family’s home.

The La Porte Police Department and firefighters responded to a vehicle crash at around 10:45 p.m. in the 510 block of N. Shady Lane.

Officers said Blake Stevens, 31, was going westbound at a high rate of speed when the driver jumped a ditch, crashed through a steel fence and into a child’s bedroom. The room was empty because the child asked to sleep in a different room for the evening, police said.

It been reported the Steven admitted to drinking before the incident happened. A witness said Steven appeared to be drunk.

The family will be staying with friends until power is returned to the house and the residence is boarded up.

Neighbors said Steven has been a nuisance for years, constantly driving faster than the speed limit, using the excuse the he was racing to a call.