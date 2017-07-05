Lamar CISD names Region 4 Superintendent of the the Year

LAMAR, Texas — Lamar Consolidated ISD Superintendent Dr. Thomas Randle is the 2017 Region 4 Superintendent of the Year. The Region 4 Education Service Center (Region 4) serves a seven-county area composed of 49 public school districts and 38 open-enrollment charter schools, representing more than 1.2 million students, 95,000 educators and 1,500 campuses.

Since Dr. Randle arrived in 2001, Lamar CISD has become synonymous with academic excellence. The District has twice been recognized by Texas School Business magazine for its innovative practices, earned the HEB Excellence in Education Award for Best Large District and three campuses have been named National Blue Ribbon schools. This year, Lamar CISD was chosen as one of only seven school districts from across the state to take part in the inaugural cohort of The Holdsworth Center—a prestigious new leadership institute.

This is Dr. Randle’s second time to be named the Region 4 Superintendent of the Year, he also received the honor in 2001.

“Dr. Thomas Randle is truly a servant leader, dedicated to providing A Proud Tradition – A Bright Future for each and every student, educator, parent and community member in Lamar Consolidated ISD,” said Region 4 ESC Executive Director Dr. Pam Wells. “Because of his humility, wisdom, innovative spirit, and heart for children and educators, Dr. Randle is very well respected and will be an exceptional representative for Region 4. We congratulate Dr. Thomas Randle for this well-deserved award and wish him the best in his nomination for Texas Superintendent of the Year.”

“Considering the depth of talent of the school administrators in the Houston area, this is indeed a humbling honor,” Randle said. “I am proud of our accomplishments. And I want to emphasize “Our.” I did not do this alone. Our students, employees, trustees and the community all play a hand in our success.”

The Regional Superintendent of the Year award is sponsored by the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB), and honors public school district superintendents. This award program has recognized exemplary superintendents for excellence and achievement in educational leadership since 1984. Candidates are chosen for their strong leadership skills, dedication to improving educational quality, ability to build effective employee relations, student performance and commitment to public involvement in education.

Dr. Randle now advances as the Region 4 nominee for the 2017 Texas Superintendent of the Year Award presented by the Texas Association of School Administrators/Texas Association of School Boards. The winner of the state award will be announced at the 2017 TASA/TASB Convention this fall.