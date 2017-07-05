Maggie’s Must-Haves: Essentials for vacationing with kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- It's summer and that means a lot of you will be traveling with your kiddos. Before you hit the road or skies, check out these Maggie Must-Haves that will keep your kids happy and healthy.

Rainbow Light Vibrance Young Men's and Teen Girl's Multivitamin plus Healthy Skin Support

Give your teen the support they need for their active, fast-paced lifestyle with Rainbow Light Vibrance™ Multivitamin plus Healthy Skin Support

This advanced, research-based formula is specifically formulated to support a teenage girl's or boy's unique health needs with a wide variety of vitamins and minerals, plus targeted nutrients to promote clear skin.

$59.99; RainbowLight.com

Advanced Nutrition by Zahler Kidophilus

Advanced Nutrition by Zahler Kidophilus contains acidophilus (Lactobacillus acidophilus), a "friendly bacteria" with important health benefits. Kidophilus helps recolonize the intestines, improving immune function, particularly after antibiotic use.

Available on Amazon.com for $18.50.

Munk Pack Oatmeal Fruit Squeezes

Packed with wholesome whole grains & real fruit bites, Munk Pack's ready-to-eat Oatmeal Fruit Squeezes are perfect for a quick & healthy breakfast, or as an on-the-go snack for outdoor activities, travel and a busy lifestyle. Even better, they are gluten-free, non-GMO, kosher and certified vegan. Munk Pack's Oatmeal Fruit Squeezes are available in five delicious flavors including Apple Quinoa Cinnamon, Blueberry Acai Flax, Raspberry Coconut, Peach Chia Vanilla and Maple Pear Quinoa.

AquaBall

Keep Them Hydrated – Fun for kids and smart for parents, AquaBall's naturally flavored water is the only zero-sugar, zero-calorie, zero-preservative children's beverage around.

Available in four flavors, Berry Frost, Fruit Punch, Grape, and Strawberry Lemonade, and features fan favorite characters from Disney's Frozen, Disney Princesses, Marvel's Avengers, and Disney Classic Characters, the bottle alone will bring a smile to any kid's face. ($1.19/bottle)

diono radian rXT Convertible Car Seat

diono's radian rXT car seat is designed with your child's security and safety as top priorities. Premium materials and thoughtful safety features like a steel alloy frame, aluminum reinforced side walls, energy absorbing EPS foam, and a five-point harness put your mind at ease as your little one stays safe and sound. The reinforced adjustable head support provides additional side impact protection. ($359.99; us.diono.com)

Kidz Gear headphones

Kidz Gear Deluxe Stereo Headset Headphones with Boom Microphone: winner of numerous awards, including USA Today`s 10Best Reader`s Choice Travel Award, the Kidz Gear wired Headphones with Boom Mic are ideal children`s headphones for travel and educational use. The flexible boom microphone is lightweight and clearly picks up omnidirectional sound, features proprietary KidzControl™ Volume Limit Technology to ensure child-safe listening - available in gray, pink, or blue.

Price: $19.99

Kidz Gear KidzControl™ Volume Limit Headphones: available in seven colors -- White, Pink, Orange, Blue, Green, Purple, and Gray, to match a child`s personal color preference and style, the headphones are compatible with all audio devices that use a 3.5mm (1/8') audio jack. Kidz Gear wired headphones feature the proprietary KidzControl Volume Limit Technology, which limits the volume to approximately 80% of the maximum volume output capable from audio devices in the market today.

Price: $19.99

Can't get enough of Maggie's Must-Haves? Check out these other amazing and affordable items!