× Propane-fueled rage over bad breakup leaves one dead, 18 homeless

FORT PIERCE, Fla– A Florida man is dead after a propane fueled revenge plot went terribly wrong.

According to police, Carl Philbert, 31, of Haiti, loaded up his car with four propane tanks and drove straight into his ex-girlfriend’s ground floor apartment.

“He intended to do damage,” Ed Cunningham of the Fort Pierce Police Department said. “He raced his car in at a high rate of speed into this apartment where five people were intending to kill them, blow the place up or create some kind of havoc.”

The ex-girlfriend’s daughter and 3-year-old grandchild were among the intended targets. They somehow managed to escape unharmed.

“I’ve never seen anything like that. That was crazy,” next door neighbor Kathy Toledo said.

Toledo caught the now viral video of the explosion on her cell phone.

Nearby neighbors-turned-heroes helped save others in the apartment complex, including an elderly woman in the unit above. “She wouldn’t move,” said Pablo Toledo. “Like she wouldn’t let go of that railing. So, I just ran up there and grabbed her.”

Eighteen people, including five kids are now homeless, but blessed to be alive.