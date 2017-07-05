“Thunder Thighs” song is the anthem you need for summer time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN, NY -- Hey ladies! Need a good summer anthem? We've got you covered.

Miss Eaves, A.K.A Shanthony Exum, is the mastermind behind "Thunder Thighs," and if the title isn't clue enough, it's a battle cry for women everywhere who have a little more to love.

For Eaves, who was interviewed Monday on Morning Dose, it's just the honest truth!

"I've been a very curvy girl my whole life so this is just the art reflecting reality, and me talking about my own juicy thick thighs that rub together," Exum said.

The rapper wanted to include as many women from all walks of life in the video.

"I just wanted to show so many different types of women. So I was glad that I got enough volunteers that represented a full range of beauty, ages, sexual orientations, and also women of color, which is really important to me to represent everyone."

With all these body positive women, they were bound to have a good time.

"All of the women in the video were so great. Everyone got along really well. We just had such a good time. It was just like one big block party," Exum said,

Celebrating differences and dancing to the beat of your own drum. Sounds like the perfect summer.