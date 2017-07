Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- A new poll by the global staffing firm Robert Half, lists the happiest countries to work.

The good ole U.S.A. comes in at number one.

Germany came in a close second and the Netherlands rounds out the top three.

At the bottom of the list is the one and only France.

The study also said men need a sense of accomplishment to be happy, while women want to be treated with fairness and respect.