Astros crush Braves 10-4

ATLANTA — The Astros continued their winning way Wednesday night, crushing the Atlanta braves 10-4 at Suntrust Park.

Timely hitting by George Springer and Josh Reddick, knocking in three RBIs a piece. The Astros have won 12 of of their last 15 games.

Astros pitcher Joe Musgrove had a solid start, retiring 13 of the first 14 batters he faced.

Next up, Houston begins a 4-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Astros All-star pitcher Lance McCullers will take to the mound.