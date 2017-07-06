× Frida Kahlo’s legacy lives on in Houston on 110th birthday

HOUSTON – On what would’ve been her 110th birthday, Frida Kahlo’s iconic face can be seen across Houston.

In the East End, Houston muralist DonkeeBoy painted the Mexican artist’s face on a Wonder Woman figure.

❤️ this 📸 by @comolaflor_es #wonderfrida A post shared by Donkeeboy (@donkeeboy) on Jul 4, 2017 at 12:39pm PDT

“The goal for me was to tell her story in a different light,” he said. “I’m super proud that’s in my city. I love when little girls are there taking pictures. She’s a warrior, she’s a champion. You’re gonna have ups and downs, that shows you can overcome all of them.”

DonkeeBoy’s mom, Sylvia Roman, passed down a love of Frida Kahlo to her son. Roman is the premier painter of Frida images in Houston, having created close to 100 pieces. Currently, she’s creating a mural of Frida Kahlo in the Heights.

“She’s a very strong woman, and I like that,” Roman said.

At the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, you can see three of Kahlo’s most famous pieces as part of the “Paint the Revolution: Mexican Modernism, 1910-1950” exhibit.

“I think she came to almost symbolize a very unique feminism perspective, and a very unique Mexican perspective,” said Rachel Mohl, the assistant curator of Latin American and Latino art at the museum said. “One the one hand, Frida presents a very intimate portrait of herself, but it’s also herself within her context. The Mexican Revolution really transformed Mexico. As they were forging a Mexican identity, there was this new place for women.”

The exhibit runs through October 1, and also features well known artists, José Clemente Orozco, Diego Rivera, David Alfaro Siqueiros, and Rufino Tamayo.