Get your Horns up and put your Limes in: Corona becomes official sponsor for UT

AUSTIN, Texas-- Corona Extra has been named the official sponsor of The University of Texas Athletics Department, making it the first imported beer brand to partner with an American college.

The university currently also has a partnership with domestic beer company Miller/Coors.

With football season just around the corner that means Longhorn fans can now enjoy Corona beer products at all UT games starting in August.

“With this new partnership, we will be serving Corona products at games, that's something that wasn't an option before. Beer companies are trying to figure out how they want to play in the college sports space and this is just the first step towards that evolution," said Jeff Orth with Texas Athletics.

Corona will also start to infiltrate campus and the Longhorn Network with a responsible drinking campaign, as well as promote the brand at Texas Exes alumni tailgates.

“There's just such excitement on campus right now in general. I think everyone is just ready for new starts and a really exciting season and this is just adds to a little more. Limes are always good with just about anything here in Texas so we're excited to have a product that it makes sense to add a lime to it," Jamie Puryear with Texas Exes said.

Corona representatives said the UT partnerships 5-year-deal seemed like the most effective way to target the Texas sporting events market.

So put your Horns up, because we bet this UT-Corona partnership will be miles away from ordinary.