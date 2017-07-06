VIDEO: Heavy flames engulf two-story building, dealership in South Houston

HOUSTON — Nearly all of South Houston as without power late Wednesday after heavy flames engulfed an abandoned two-story building as it spread wildly, fire officials said.

The South Houston Fire Department arrived at the burning structure in the 100 block of Spencer Highway near 1st Street around 11:30 p.m. Investigators said firefighters faced water pressure problems in the beginning, which allowed the fire to spread to a neighboring car dealership. The flames reached several cars on the dealership’s parking lot before crews were able to get the fire under control, officials said.

At one point, the fire burned through multiple power lines and caused a transformer to explode. Luckily, power Centerpoint Energy workers were able to route power almost immediately, returning electricity to South Houston resident within 15 minutes for most residents. Power remained out for those living within a block of the building fire.

All electricity has since been restored.

No injuries were reported.

An arson investigation is underway to determine the cause.