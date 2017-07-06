× Houston Happenings: July 6-9

HOUSTON — The weekend is almost upon us! That means that means it’s time to check out Houston Happenings.

Cool Nights at the Houston Zoo

The Houston Zoo is once again staying open late with the “Houston Zoo Cool Night” series.

It all goes down every Friday night from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. from now until August 11th. Guests can enjoy music and family activities for all to enjoy.

Tickets range from $10 to $14.

The Original Harlem Globetrotters

The original Harlem Globetrotters are on tour and their action packed lineup is coming to H-Town!

This Saturday at NRG arena a star-studded roster will have fans on the edge of their seats as they entertain fans of all ages. Plus, join Globetrotter stars after the game where they will stay for an autograph, photograph and high 5 session for fans.

Doors open from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tickets range from $19 to $135.

Houston Dash vs Portland Thorns FC at BBVA Compass stadium

The Houston Dash will take on the Portland Thorns this weekend.

The game starts at 7:30 p.m. at BBVA Compass stadium.

Tickets range from $17 to $70.

BLCK Market Houston

Welcome to the BLCK Market Houston.

The BLCK Market is a place where millennials can sell their products in one creative arena. Come enjoy ‘FREE’ music, food and creations from the Houston community.

The market is every first Friday at the BLCK box in Silver Street Studios.

Doors open at 6 p.m.